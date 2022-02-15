Police search for Altoona Walmart theft suspects

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township police are investigating a retail theft from Walmart and are looking for help to identify three different suspects.

Police recently released security footage of the men they’re looking for information on, saying they were all seen at around 4:50 p.m. back on Nov. 19, 2021. Police didn’t relate what was stolen, but they’re asking anyone that can identify any of the three men to call them.







If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Allegheny Township Police Department at 814-695-3333.