Police search for Altoona man with warrant after PFA violation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Altoona man after receiving a warrant for his arrest for violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order.

Robert Noren, 59, of Altoona is being sought after violating the PFA on Feb. 5 in Antis Township in the area of Lower Riggles Gap Road. According to the report, Noren may be driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Robert Noren is asked to call state police out of Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.