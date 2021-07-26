Police search for Altoona hotel theft suspect

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police are asking for help to identify a suspect regarding the theft of a cash box at a hotel in Altoona.

Police were called to the Quality Inn and Suites on Pleasant Valley Blvd. July 24 at around 5:15 p.m. for a theft that occurred around 12:15 p.m. that day. The suspect pictured allegedly stole a cash box that contained cash and PA Skills Machine Vouchers. He then left in an unknown direction.

The man was wearing a blue and white hat, a green hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, blue shorts and white tennis sneakers.



PHOTOS: LOGAN TWP. POLICE

HOW TO CONTACT:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Logan Township Police Department at 814-949-3364 or send them a private message on their Facebook page.