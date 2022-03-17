BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an Altoona man wanted for aggravated assault.

Dwight Andre Campbell, 49, is 6’1″ and about 270 lbs. His picture is below:

DWIGHT CAMPBELL

Campbell is wanted for aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and drug-related charges. Police said Campbell was last known to possibly be in the Mount Union area, but he has ties to Altoona. Blair County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Logan Township Police at 814-949-3364 or Blair County Crime Solvers at 814-695-7555.