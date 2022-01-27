Police search for accused Walmart hoverboard bandit

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police are trying to identify a man they said stole a hoverboard from Walmart.

The theft reportedly happened on Jan. 4 at around 8 p.m. at the Walmart in Johnstown. The pictured man allegedly stole the hoverboard then made his way out of the building and left.



Photos provided by Richland Township Police Department and Cambria County Crimewatch

If you have any information on the man pictured in this story, you’re asked to call Richland Township Police through Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.

