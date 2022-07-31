Wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of July 29. (source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:

Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer

Mary McFadden, 46, of Windber area — wanted for DUI

Frederick Ulderich, 39, of Confluence area — wanted for drug charges

Robert Platt, Jr., 45, of Somerset area — wanted for def. tres actual communication

Anyone with information regarding the following individuals’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.