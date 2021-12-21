Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Police search after various jewelry stolen from Centre County home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a Centre County woman reported various items of jewelry were stolen from her home in Rush Township.

Police were called Friday afternoon, Dec. 17, to the 3900 block of Tyrone Pike. The investigation is ongoing, but police report various items were stolen including three gold necklaces and a diamond engagement ring with a silver wedding band. Also stolen were a yellow gold ring, black onyx ring, gold ring, gold watch, gold earring set, light-colored wooden jewelry boxy, and a cherry wood box with a glass top.

Anyone with information is asked to call State police out of Rockview at 814-355-7545.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss