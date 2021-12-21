Police search after various jewelry stolen from Centre County home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a Centre County woman reported various items of jewelry were stolen from her home in Rush Township.

Police were called Friday afternoon, Dec. 17, to the 3900 block of Tyrone Pike. The investigation is ongoing, but police report various items were stolen including three gold necklaces and a diamond engagement ring with a silver wedding band. Also stolen were a yellow gold ring, black onyx ring, gold ring, gold watch, gold earring set, light-colored wooden jewelry boxy, and a cherry wood box with a glass top.

Anyone with information is asked to call State police out of Rockview at 814-355-7545.