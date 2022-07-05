CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary of a Potter Township home where a PlayStation 5 and a pair of Jordans sneakers were taken.

The burglary happened on July 3 at around 10:52 p.m. when someone reportedly kicked in the front door at a home on Front Street. The unknown actor had a baseball bat, according to the release. They then made off with a Playstation 5 and a pair of Jordan 11 sneakers.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call State Police out of Rockview at 814-355-7545.