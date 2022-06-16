ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after guns and money were reported stolen from a camp in Ridgway.

The burglary happened sometime between April 16 and June 10 at along the 1600 block of Montmorenci Road. Unknown actor(s) entered the camp and fled with three guns and $200 in coins.

STOLEN:

12 gauge Benelli shotgun, camouflage coloring, unknown serial number

30-30 Winchester lever-action rifle, unknown serial number

.32 gauge revolver, unknown make, model, serial number

$200 in coins in a purple Crown Royal velvet bag.

Anyone with information can call Pennsylvania State Police out of Ridgway at 814-776-6136 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.