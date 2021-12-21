Police search after rifle, hundreds of rounds stolen from Huntingdon County home

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a Ruger wood stock rifle and more than 1,500 rounds of ammo were reported stolen from a residence.
According to the report, the burglary happened sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18 at the residence on Main Street in Robertsdale. Among the items stolen were a hydraulic pump and a firearm cleaning kit.
Reported Stolen:
- Ruger 243 with wood stock – $400
- 1,200 rounds of 5.56 ammo – $700
- 250 rounds of .40 MM ammo – $120
- 60 rounds of 6.5 Creedmoor ammo – $40
- 100 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammo – $200
- 30 rounds of .308 ammo – $20
- Firearm cleaning kit – $30
- Hydraulic pump – $200
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police out of Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.