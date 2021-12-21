Police search after rifle, hundreds of rounds stolen from Huntingdon County home

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a Ruger wood stock rifle and more than 1,500 rounds of ammo were reported stolen from a residence.

According to the report, the burglary happened sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18 at the residence on Main Street in Robertsdale. Among the items stolen were a hydraulic pump and a firearm cleaning kit.

Reported Stolen:

Ruger 243 with wood stock – $400

1,200 rounds of 5.56 ammo – $700

250 rounds of .40 MM ammo – $120

60 rounds of 6.5 Creedmoor ammo – $40

100 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammo – $200

30 rounds of .308 ammo – $20

Firearm cleaning kit – $30

Hydraulic pump – $200

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police out of Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.