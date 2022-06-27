ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking to identify two suspects after a person’s credit card was stolen from TJ Maxx and used across the parking lot at Sam’s Club.

The Allegheny Township Police Department said the theft happened on June 13 at around 3:30 p.m. at TJ Maxx on Old Route 220 in the Walmart plaza parking lot. The pictured suspects reportedly stole someone’s wallet and then used their credit cards to rack up $4,000 in gift cards across the shopping plaza at Sam’s Club.

Police said the suspects were driving the pictured white SUV, believed to be a later model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Brant at (814) 695-3333 extension 2107 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.