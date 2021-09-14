Police search after bike stolen from Alpha Fire Dept.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the community’s help after a bike was stolen from the Alpha Fire Dept. building on Sept. 11.

The theft happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the pictured suspect stole the bike from the rear of the Alpha Fire Dept. building at 400 West Beaver Avenue. The bike is a black, Sierra edition specialized bicycle. It should have a front headlamp and was known to have an Alpha Fire Department sticker on the bike frame.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.