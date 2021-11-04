Police search after 3 wheeler, mower stolen from two Elk County businesses

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after items were stolen from two different businesses in Jay Township (Weedville) back in October.

An unknown suspect(s) entered the lot of Ingram’s Garage on Bennetts Valley Highway in the evening of Oct. 17, according to the report. It was believed to be a Chevy double cab Silverado pulling a small trailer. The suspect(s) were able to make off with a Yamaha Big Yellow 1983 200 CC 3 wheeler after breaking the window on a Chevy van and stealing a Ford F-150 truck tire.

They then made their way to Superior Metal Supply, also on Bennetts Valley Highway, and took a red Honda push mower, trailer backing markers, and a portable power pack.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call State Police out of Ridgway at 814-776-6136.