CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police say charges will be filed against a Clearfield man for the theft of over $3,000 worth of lottery tickets.

Between May 1 and May 16, Police said Gerald Hertlein, 38, allegedly stole lottery tickets totaling $3,351 while he was working at the Hyde Uni-Mart.

Lawrence Township Police Department started the investigation after receiving a report of retail theft at the convenience store.