Police say Centre Co. school threat is a “hoax”

Bellefonte, Centre County, Pa- What started as a report of a possible shooting at Bellefonte Area High School is now being called a “hoax” by Bellefonte Police.

On Tuesday morning, both police and the Bellefonte Area School District confirmed that no threats were made by school students, staff, or visitors. They added that any social media reports of a school shooting were false.

Bellefonte police announced an investigation into the situation at approximately 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They say false reports of violence were sent into PA’s Safe-2-Say Hotline, which allows students and staff to anonymously report threats.

Police say they are still investigating the false report.