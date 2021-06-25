Police: Robbery suspect threatened to kill victim in Blair County, investigation continues

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone Borough police are searching for a suspect after reportedly threatening to kill a victim after demanding all their money Thursday night.

According to the report, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. June 24 at Tyrone Convenience Store on Adams Avenue. The suspect allegedly walked up to the man in the parking lot and demanded all of his money and threatened to kill him.

The suspect was reported to be wearing all black clothing. The victim told police that the suspect didn’t show a weapon, but he handed over his wallet and went back inside of the store to call 911.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

INFORMATION

Anyone with any information about this incident and/or possible suspect, you’re asked to call Tyrone Borough Police at 814-684-1364 with case number 2021-00001718.