Police: Ridgway man set grandma’s hair on fire, threatened to kill her

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway man was arrested after police responded to a domestic call and report that he allegedly singed his grandmother’s hair, threatened to kill her and burn the family dog.

Eden Condon, 18, of Ridgway was at the home of his grandmother in Shippen Township, Cameron County, when police report they were called to a domestic dispute where Condon fled the scene.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who related that Condon had held a lit lighter to her head and she could smell her hair burning. According to the complaint, Condon then reportedly threatened to kill her and burn the family dog while inside the house.

A short time later, Condon was taken into custody and police noted that he was founding possession of the lighter that the victim described.

Condon is now facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. He’s currently housed in Cameron County Prison unable to post $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12