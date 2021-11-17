Suspect in custody after shooting in Altoona court building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A suspect is in custody police say after a shooting occurred at the Central Court building in Altoona.

The isolated incident took place shortly after 3 p.m. at 615 4th Street when the shooting involving an Altoona police officer happened in a holding area of the Central Court building, according to Altoona Police Sergeant Matt Plummer. There is no immediate threat to the public.

An investigation is currently being conducted by state police. Details continue to remain limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we will continue to provide updates when more information becomes available.