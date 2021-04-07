Police respond to shooting incident in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently responding to a reported shooting incident in Altoona.

The incident happened on 10th Street and 5th Avenue.

A neighbor heard what sounded like fireworks and saw two teenagers on bicycles and a red car. The neighbor was able to capture this on surveillance video,

Details are limited at this time. This is still an active investigation and police are still at the scene.

This is a developing story. WTAJ has a crew at the scene and will provide you with the latest information as it becomes available.