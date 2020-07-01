Police respond to report of gunshots overnight, investigation ongoing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police responded to a call of shots being fired on the 300 block of Spruce Avenue at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to UPMC Altoona where the caller, who said they were from out of the area and were walking around and saw shots being fired into a vehicle, had called from.

The witness gave police a vehicle description and that the shooting happened on the 300 block of Spruce Avenue.

Police discovered there was a parked, unoccupied vehicle that was hit twice by gunfire. Once in the front passenger side door and another in the rear passenger side door.

Two bullets from a 9mm AR gun was recovered from the vehicle and a fragmented bullet was found on the road. Police say they collected five spent shell casings.

Police were able to make contact with the owner of the vehicle and report that no one was struck or injured.

This is an active investigation and police ask anyone in the area with security cameras to check their footage. If anything was caught on camera in the area, police ask that you call them immediately.