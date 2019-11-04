Police respond to possible Junior High Threat

Hollidaysburg, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police report that they had to respond to a threat to Hollidaysburg Junior High after receiving complaints of a student posting disturbing and threatening messages on social media.

Police report that they have worked with administration and there is no real threat to the safety of the children.

Local police and HAJHS Faculty wish to thank those who came forward about the social media posts.

Police state the child and parents have been contacted, again, with no threat to students, faculty, and staff