UPDATE: Crews rescue adult, two kids from West Branch of Susquehanna River

UPDATE: Pine Glen Fire Chief has confirmed that three rafters were located, one adult and two kids. They’re currently headed to the helicopter to fly to Pine Glen Fire Department for treatment.

The three went rafting around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and were supposed to make it to Karthaus by dark, but they never arrived and the family called Pine Glen F.D. this morning.

This is the fourth rescue on the river in the last month.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are responding to an incident near the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Clearfield County.

State Police report it’s in the area of Rolling Stone Bridge and Karthaus Bridge. They did not confirm it’s a search and rescue but did say the information the police know is limited.

We have a WTAJ news crew headed to the scene and we’ll update this story as information becomes available.