Police respond to domestic incident in Allegheny Township

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny township police responded to a physical domestic incident late last night at a home along Wood street in Duncansville.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night where they spoke with the victim who says his 38-year-old stepson was out of control, destroying things and making threats.

The man then locked himself in a bathroom in the home, telling police he was refusing to come out and saying he was armed.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team was called to the scene. Just after 4 a.m. the man was taken into custody without incident and is now being charged with simple assault.