Police respond to call at Altoona motel, find drugs and paraphernalia

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn in reference to an assault only to find drugs and packaging material.

Police say they arrived at the motel just before midnight on June 28, 2020, when they saw the reported suspect car in the parking lot.

47-year-old Bobbi Jo Weyandt, of Claysburg, was the passenger in the car and a search found suboxone and packaging material in Weyandt’s possession. Police report she consented to a search of her motel room when various paraphernalia and a small amount of meth were found.

Charges were filed through the Magistrate.