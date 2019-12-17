Police respond to bank robbery in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have responded to a bank robbery Tuesday morning in Altoona.

Reports say that First National Bank on E. 25th Avenue was robbed around 9 a.m. when a man entered the bank and displayed a note to a teller.

Police are currently investigating the scene.

An unconfirmed report describes the possible suspect as a 6’3″ tall black man with a beard, black clothes, and Carhart jacket and got into a dark grey or dark blue vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

Stick with WTAJ for updates on this developing story. We have a crew on the scene confirming more information.