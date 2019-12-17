1  of  19
Closings & Delays
Bellefonte Playschool Bigler Head Start Blacklick Valley School District Clearfield Head Start Coalport Head Start CPI - Bellefonte Head Start DuBois Head Start Frostburg State University Grampian Head Start Houtzdale Head Start Huntingdon Head Start Martin's Barber School Matternville Head Start Mount Union Head Start Penn State Federal Credit Union Philipsburg Head Start Punxsutawney Memorial Library Snow Shoe Head Start Wingate Head Start

Police respond to bank robbery in Altoona

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have responded to a bank robbery Tuesday morning in Altoona.

Reports say that First National Bank on E. 25th Avenue was robbed around 9 a.m. when a man entered the bank and displayed a note to a teller.

Police are currently investigating the scene.

An unconfirmed report describes the possible suspect as a 6’3″ tall black man with a beard, black clothes, and Carhart jacket and got into a dark grey or dark blue vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

Stick with WTAJ for updates on this developing story. We have a crew on the scene confirming more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss