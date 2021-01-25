Police respond to 3-vehicle crash in Blair County

by: WTAJ Staff

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a three-vehicle accident in East Freedom on Monday evening.

Police say a woman driving a minivan drove into the car in front of her and that car drove into another. This happened just before 6 p.m. on Dunnings Highway at the intersection of Municipal Street.

According to police, the woman was five months pregnant and ask taken to a nearby hospital for a checkup. No other injuries have been reported.

