Police respond to 3-vehicle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a three-vehicle accident in East Freedom on Monday evening.
Police say a woman driving a minivan drove into the car in front of her and that car drove into another. This happened just before 6 p.m. on Dunnings Highway at the intersection of Municipal Street.
According to police, the woman was five months pregnant and ask taken to a nearby hospital for a checkup. No other injuries have been reported.
