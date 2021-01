ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Logan Township are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Wednesday morning outside of Norfolk Southern in Altoona.

According to the report, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of N 4th Avenue and N 4th Street.

The pedestrian was taken to UPMC Altoona for unknown severity of injuries.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Stick with WTAJ as we continue to learn more.