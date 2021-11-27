Police: Residence sustains damage after shot at by BB or airsoft gun

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A residence in Bedford County was damaged on Nov. 23 after state police say a BB or airsoft gun was shot at it.

Police arrived at the 900 block of Lafayette Road in South Woodbury Township for a report of criminal mischief.

After conducting an investigation at the residence, police found that either a BB gun or airsoft gun was shot at the house, causing damage to the siding, a window and a door, according to a press release.

Vinyl siding- $150 money value.

Glass window- $150 money value.

Glass door- $250 money value.

Altogether, the house had $550 worth of damage done to it by unknown actor(s).

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.