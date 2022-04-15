BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after saws and a kitchen set were stolen from a property in Bedford County in March.

Sometime between 8 p.m. on March 6 and 8 a.m. on March 7 a unknown person entered the victim’s house trailer and a utility trailer located off of Blackburn Lane in East Saint Clair Township, according to a press release. The actor stole three different types of saws and multiple things of green antique kitchenware.

Below is a list of items that were stolen according to state police:

DeWalt 12 inch miter saw- $250.

Milwaukee 7-1/4 inch circular saw- $100

Milwaukee reciprocating saw- $100

Various antique green kitchenware- $50

The total monetary value of the items that were stolen from the residence equals to $500. The actor also got into the vehicles that were parked at the residence but no items were reported stolen from them, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Bedford at (814)-623-6133.