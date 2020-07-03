Police remind residents of the dos and don’ts for using fireworks

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fireworks are expected to light up the sky Saturday, many by amateurs.

Police have some reminders for if you plan on shooting off fireworks.

The punishment for breaking any laws or local ordinances can range from fines up to $1,000 to even jail time. Things could be much worse if someone gets hurt.

“With record sales, we’re expecting record numbers,” Tyrone Sergeant Jason Hollis said.

It’s illegal set them off within 150-feet of an occupied structure.

“We ask everyone not to mix alcohol and fireworks. If you’re gonna be the one setting off the fireworks, hopefully you remain sober for the evening,” Altoona Sergeant Matt Plummer said.

Extra officers will be on duty for the weekend, specifically targeting fireworks calls.

“Every year we respond to at least one or two calls of an injury from fireworks,” Plummer said.

In Tyrone, you must have a permit to put on a fireworks display. Hollis said it’s important to be courteous to everyone in the community, especially those with PTSD or pets.

“Yes, it’s good. It’s fun. We wanna celebrate America. Got it. Love it. However, we need to consider others when we’re thinking about these things,” he said.

And if you don’t feel comfortable setting off fireworks, there are other ways you can still celebrate the Fourth.

“Watching it on TV, watching an internet show, something along those line. Stay in, stay safe. That’s the big thing,” Hollis said.

Both departments are asking the public to patient with them. They’re not only handling the fireworks call, but also the other emergencies going on in their area.

If you plan on setting off fireworks, you’re advised to check with your neighbors beforehand, so the police don’t have to come handle the situation later on.