BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police have released details about what led to a 15-hour long standoff in Tyrone lasting the night of Thursday, July 21 till the afternoon of Friday, July 22.

John Wineland, 54 via Blair County Prison

According to the charges filed by Tyrone Borough police, John Wineland, 54, of Tyrone, threatened the lives of three people earlier in the day Thursday when he pointed guns at them and threatened to shoot them at a residence located at the 2000 block of Riddle Avenue.

Police say that Wineland, who had been drinking since 9 a.m. that day, started verbally fighting with two of the victims at the residence. At one point, one of the victims was upstairs with Wineland and he pulled out a handgun.

The victim told police that they were able to defend themselves when they pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed Wineland in the hand, but he then managed to grab the knife and stab the victim in the cheek, police noted.

Wineland threatened to break one of the victim’s neck and was smashing items around the house before he made another threat to shoot someone, according to police. He then went upstairs and returned with three guns.

As the victims were leaving the residence, Wineland walked outside and continued to threaten the one victim by saying that he was going to shoot them, police noted.

Police were given video that showed Wineland yelling at the victims while carrying three guns and also noted that Wineland is a felon not allowed to possess firearms.

Wineland faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by someone prohibited, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Wineland is currently lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $300,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for August 2.