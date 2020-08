STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police say a three-year old suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a wild fox.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Abington Circle in State College where a fox was acting strangely.

The Police later located the fox and euthanized it. They add the fox tested positive for rabies.

Police want to remind the public to stay away from wild or stray animals, especially if they show signs of excitability, lack of fear or aggression.