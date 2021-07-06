Police: Punxsutawney woman bought insurance for car after accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney woman is accused of committing insurance fraud by buying insurance for a Jeep that a family member had already wrecked.

Danielle Bobby, 41, is charged with felony counts of insurance fraud and attempted theft along with a misdemeanor insurance fraud charge. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office investigated a claim filed by Bobby in December of 2020. According to the charges filed, Bobby filed a claim with an insurance company claiming an accident happened on the same day that she bought the policy.

Investigators said on Dec. 4 sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. a family member was driving Bobby’s vehicle and rear-ended someone. There was no insurance for the vehicle and the family member was unable to provide their information to the person they rear-ended, according to the charges filed.

Investigators noted Bobby did not disclose this accident during the application process and the insurance took effect at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 5. On Dec. 16, Bobby allegedly said the incident occurred Dec. 5.

The person who was rear-ended told police the accident happened Dec. 4. The victim said Bobby was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident but came to the scene and offered to pay for the damages out of pocket. She did not provide insurance information at that time, according to the charges filed.

The body shop that provided an estimate for the damaged vehicle said the incident happened Dec. 4. In an interview with police, Bobby said she had no insurance coverage at the time of the accident because she let her previous policy lapse.

Bobby remains free on an unsecured $5,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 12.