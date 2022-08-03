CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch.

Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who confiscated 24.6 grams of fentanyl, 140.5 grams of cocaine, 35.45 grams of crack cocaine, 84 grams of meth, and $1,732 in cash.

On Wednesday, Sesay was arraigned on additional charges stemming from an incident on June 25 at the Cambria County Prison. According to court documents, Sesay strangled his cellmate using a laundry bag like a rope and tied it around the inmate’s neck. While choking him with the laundry bag, Sesay also allegedly punched and kicked the inmate around his torso and neck area.

This happened around 1:05 a.m. inside their cell, detectives noted in the arrest affidavit. Corrections officers heard the struggle, and when they went to investigate, they allegedly saw Sesay choking the inmate and ordered him to stop. Sesay then let go and was escorted to the shower area by corrections officers.

While being escorted, officers told detectives Sesay shouted toward the inmate that he was “going to beat his rat —,” according to the criminal complaint.

The inmate told detectives he believed Sesay assaulted him because he was the first inmate interviewed about an overdose that occurred on housing unit B the previous day, and Sesay was the second inmate to be interviewed. The inmate said he believed Sesay thought he was a snitch and so he tried to hurt/kill him. The inmate also added that he feared for his life because he has a history of head injuries.

In addition to the drug charges from the drug bust, Sesay now faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and assault by prisoner. He also faces other charges, such as recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault and disorderly conduct.