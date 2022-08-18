CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans have been made for an active shooter drill/training to take place at the Curwensville High School next week, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The drill and training will involve the state police and numerous government agencies from across Clearfield County. It is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The school building and parking lot will be closed to anyone who isn’t part of the training.

State police would like to stress that this is just a drill/training.