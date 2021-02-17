Police: Philipsburg man suspect in theft of $23k from area skill games

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The suspect in the theft of more than $23,000 in cash from Pennsylvania Skill machines in Centre County is behind bars.

William Shutt, 46, of Philipsburg, is charged with stealing $1,406 in cash from a skills machine inside Puff Super Value at 10 South Front Street Feb. 14, according to charges filed by state police.

Security camera footage showed Shutt “shaking, jerking and manipulating” the front access door to one of the machines, state police wrote in the charges. The camera footage also showed Shutt stuffing a handful of money into his pocket despite the fact the skills game doesn’t pay out cash, only tickets to be redeemed for cash.

The machine was also damaged and state police pointed out more than $23,000 in cash has been taken from skills machines in the Philipsburg area between Dec. 19 and Jan. 28, in the same way, Shutt stole cash on February 14.

Shutt is a suspect in all four thefts, according to state police, but he is only charged with the Feb. 14 theft at this time. Shutt remains in jail in Centre County with bail set at $25,000 cash.