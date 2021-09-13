Police: Penn State professor charged after fight at pro-vaccine rally

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State professor faces misdemeanor charges after an alleged assault happened at a rally for a pro-vaccine mandate in late August.

Walter Baker, 36, is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and disorderly conduct after he struck an individual at the rally, according to the charges filed.

Police were dispatched to a fight at the protest where they found the college-aged victim with blood running from his nose down to his neck. The victim told police that he was peacefully countering the protest when he was struck, according to the affidavit.

Upon a further investigation and video surveillance, police found that the victim was holding a sign above his head while Baker and a few others were attempting to barricade him. Baker then tried to forcefully grab the victim’s sign, causing him to fall. The two fought on the ground and then the victim can be seen standing with a bloody nose, according to police.

Baker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.