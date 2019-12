HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a call from a 53-year-old woman in Hollidaysburg after her credit card information was taken by a Patton man.

Joseph Teare, 30, of Patton reportedly took the credit card information and made roughly $1,500 worth of purchases at various stores in Cambria and Blair County.

Police report he had also stolen birth certificates, and an Apple iPad from the Hollidaysburg woman.