Police: Over seven ounces of meth found in vehicle

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people face drug charges after police found over seven ounces of meth in a vehicle.

Scott Baker, 26, of Williamsburg was placed into custody for an outstanding warrant he had in May after police pulled him over. Police noted that Nakisha Brumbaugh, 35, of Altoona was the passenger in the car.

Image is the mugshot of 34-year-old Nakisha Brumbaugh

A Ziploc bag was seen in the center console of the car and a digital scale was sticking out from a bookbag behind the driver seat. After police secured the car to be searched Brumbaugh was trying to get a bag that was on the front passenger seat but was denied, according to the complaint.

When Brumbaugh’s ride came, she attempted to have her eight-year-old son retrieve the bag from the car. The child tried to take a green pouch from the bag and told police that the pouch had money to feed them along with their medication.

Upon executing the search warrant on the vehicle police then seized over seven ounces of meth, several glass pipes, $6,360, two digital scales, two oxycontin pills and three packages of marijuana, according to police.

Baker is currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $75,000 and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 9. Brumbaugh was arraigned in August and awaits trial after posting $50,000 bond.