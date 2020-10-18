Police: One woman in custody, warrant out for man involved in Indiana County homicide

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Indiana Borough Police have a woman in custody, and have an arrest warrant out for a man after both were involved in a homicide that left one man dead in Indiana County.

According to the Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, 20-year-old Jaedyn Wright from Pittsburgh was found dead early Saturday morning in the parking lot of an apartment building in Indiana Borough.

Overman says Wright had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and was found at about 4 am outside the Carriage House Apartments on Oakland Avenue.

Police say they have identified two of the four suspects in the shooting as 20 year old Isaiah Moore and 17-year-old Isabella Edmonds.

Police add they have Isabella Edmonds in custody and arraigned in the Indiana County Jail, while Moore has a warrant out for his arrest.

20 year old Isaiah Moore (Courtesy of Indiana Borough Police)

Edmonds has been charged as an adult, according to authorities. Both her and Moore are facing criminal homicide, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking charges.

Police are also searching for two other suspects, who have not yet been identified and are both described as males in their 20s.



Two other male suspects in 20’s (Courtesy of Indiana Borough Police)

While conducting the investigation, police say they learned the four planned to purchase marijuana from Wright, which led to Wright being shot.

Police are asking anyone with information of Moore’s whereabouts as well the two unknown suspects to contact the police department at 724-349-2121.