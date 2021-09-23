Police: Two arrested in one of Blair County’s largest meth busts, more arrests to come

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people are in custody in what police say is one of the biggest methamphetamine busts to ever take place in Blair County with more arrests to come.

Today, Sept. 23, police received arrest warrants for Erica Eckert and Jayme Walter, who both face alleged drug charges after police conducted an investigation that took three months into possible meth distribution in the Altoona/Blair County area.

On Aug. 26 police along with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General received info that both Eckert and Walter were transporting a large amount of meth from Allentown, Pa to Altoona to be distributed, according to Altoona Police Department’s Facebook post. Police got a warrant for Walter’s arrest since he was on parole.

Police say that a traffic stop occurred at approximately 5:01 p.m. the same day at the 6400 block of Woodbury Pike in Taylor Township. Walter was arrested and sent to Altoona Police Department, and officials used two K9 units to search his vehicle.

After obtaining a search warrant and searching the vehicle, officials found about six pounds of meth, almost 5 ounces of cocaine, 21-grams of suspected fentanyl, a gram of heroin, cell phones and also $1,901 in US currency. The total monetary value of the drugs that were found amounts to over $250,000 police say.

Eckert was arrested at a home in Altoona and was sent to Blair County Central Booking for processing and arraignment while Walter is currently incarcerated and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow, Sept. 24.

Police say they expect more arrests will be made at a later time as a result of the investigation.