Police investigating armed robbery at Altoona cards shop

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday that took place at a collectible cards shop in Altoona.

The incident occurred at Juniata Cards along 1019 North 4th Ave. where a white male measuring around 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds entered the shop armed with a semi-automatic pistol, according to the Altoona Police Department.

The robber ordered the store owners into a bathroom located in the back of the building. Thereafter, police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and stole several boxes containing valuable trading cards before fleeing the shop. The store owners were not physically harmed in the incident.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a black or blue hat and had a red, white and blue bandana covering his face. Police are reviewing security camera footage around the area and a canine unit is on scene to help locate the robber.

