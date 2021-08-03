Police: Ohio man broke tail light with wooden club in I-80 road rage incident

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio man was cited for criminal mischief after Lawrence Township police say a road rage incident ended with a wooden club breaking a taillight.

Kevin Reedy, 55, of Elyria, is accused of getting out of his tractor-trailer Monday afternoon on the Exit 120 off-ramp of Interstate 80 at about 4 p.m. and punching a vehicle.

Police said the road rage incident started in the Snow Shoe area. Reedy also broke the tail light of the victim’s vehicle with a wooden club, according to the charges filed.

Reedy left the scene but was later tracked down, according to police. He is being cited for criminal mischief.