JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–A dozen Pennsylvania police officers participated in a field sobriety course Wednesday for required training in Johnstown.

This three-day course breaks down the basics of spotting an impaired driver while out on the field. Every police officer across the nation is required to take this course. According to the Pennsylvania DUI Association, the number of alcohol-related crashes decreased from 9,380 in 2019 to 7,700 in 2020.

The officers were put through a “wet lab” to conduct sobriety tests on controlled volunteers just above the legal blood alcohol level. Regional DUI Program Administrator Craig Amos said that drivers a little above the legal level are just as dangerous as those at higher levels.

“This class teaches the officers to spot those people that are impaired but might otherwise escape their attention,” Amos said. “Because of those tests, it enables us to get those operators who are at that 0.08, 0.09, 0.1. Those people with those BACs are just as dangerous as the people with 0.27s or 0.30s.”

Officers conducted tests such as the walk and turn, one-leg stand, and the Horizontal Nygamous Test (HGN). The officers were then instructed to look for clues to determine if they are impaired and should be behind the wheel.

The Standardized Field Sobriety Test was developed back in 1981. They have since evolved and made things more up-to-date. Project Coordinator for the Cambria County DUI Task Force William Hines said that this training allows more drivers to be pulled off if spotted.

“It’s more up-to-date for them, but they love the training,” Hines said. “They see the thing that they missed over the years, and now we’ve already increased that knowledge that’ll be able to pull more and more drivers off the road.”

Hines said that recently DUI arrests within the county have been primarily under drugs, with some cases having being impaired with both drugs and alcohol. Regardless of the substance, they do this course to save lives. Amos noted that hopefully, the actions done by the officers could change the lives of the drivers to make better choices.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

“The idea is to get them off the road, make the arrest, and obtain a conviction,” Amos said. “Because the conviction is the only way they’re going to get the treatment, that’s going to hopefully modify the behavior. That’s ultimately our goal. We want to get these impaired drivers off the road and save lives.”