Police: needles with suspected meth found in baby’s room, arrests made in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to reports of a woman screaming on Hill Street that resulted in finding needles in a baby’s room.

The incident happened on January 26, just after 9 p.m. when police arrived to investigate.

Through the investigation, Troopers from the Rockview unit discovered drugs and paraphernalia in the home. They reported needles filled with what they suspect to be meth were found in the baby’s room of the home.

The call also resulted in a family friend of the homeowners to be arrested on a separate warrant for endangering the welfare of children. She was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.

Police did not release names of the two women and one man, but report that charges are filed.