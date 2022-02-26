SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals that fled from them at a Somerset County gas station on Friday.

PHOTO Boswell Borough Police Dept. Facebook

According to a Facebook post by the Boswell Borough Police Department, the two males put the community in danger after they fled from police in a black Jeep Liberty at Martins Fuel around 12:50 p.m. Police said that the two males then acted recklessly with no regard for public safety.

Police said that high traffic areas such as Boswell prescription parking area and Ohio Street intersections were affected by the incident.

Boswell police are investigating and anyone with information regarding the individuals is asked to contact them at (814)-629-7255.