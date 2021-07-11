Police need help finding man who attempted to break into a local pizzeria in Somerset Co.

Shown are the lights of a police vehicle in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police need help in locating a man who tried to break into a local pizzeria early morning on July 11.

The man tried to get into Best Way Pizza at 6:30 a.m. He is believed to be driving an early 2000s dark green Toyota truck that has the back left window smashed out. A traffic cone is also believed to be in the back of the truck.

Anyone that recognizes the man in the Facebook post is asked to call Somerset Borough Police at (814) 445-1525.