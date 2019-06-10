Police name homeowner as suspect in Altoona house fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ was the first to learn that Sunday morning’s house fire in Altoona has been ruled an arson, and the homeowner is the suspect.

According to court documents, neighbors told investigators they heard a loud thundering sound, looked outside, and saw flames shooting from the home on West Chestnut Ave. in Altoona.

Two families were forced to evacuate, but no injuries were reported.

According to documents, the owner of the home, Jerret Aungst is responsible for starting the fire.

An affidavit reveals he admitted to police he had been struggling with drug addiction and had recently been divorced.

He told officials for those and other reasons, the house had a lot of bad memories for him, and he had turned the gas grill on the porch on and walked away.

Aungst was captured in a PennDOT vehicle with a flamethrower, according to the affidavit.

Aungst is now facing a number of charges including arson and recklessly endangering another person.

Read the full affidavit below.