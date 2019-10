SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A naked woman in Somerset tried to break into a home using a scooter, according to police.

Police say Yvonne Harr, 51, of Somerset, used a silver scooter to smash a window to break into a residence.

When police arrived, they tried to talk to Harr, who they say did not respond to commands. Harr tried to go back into her home next door, but was stopped.

Harr was detained and taken to UPMC Somerset for evaluation. Criminal Mischief charges are pending.