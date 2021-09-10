Police: N.Y. man steals identity to purchase iPhone in Johnstown

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man is facing charges after Ferguson Township police say he was using a fraudulent ID to purchase a cellphone at Best Buy.

Allen Perez, 32, is charged with six felony counts of an array of identity theft, counterfeit and deception charges.

On Sept. 9, police were dispatched to one of the victim’s homes after he received an email stating that someone signed a contract in Johnstown for a cell phone in his name, disconnecting his current phone, according to the charges filed.

Later in the day, police were called to a Best Buy on N. Atherton St., Centre County, after store supervisors noticed the Johnstown scammers in their store. Employees at the store saw Perez leave the store as the passenger in a Dodge Journey, according to police.

Police initiated a stop on the vehicle after it left the store and, after doing so, found a gray bag in the backseat with a “wad of cash” in it, police said. Also discovered was a Capital One Platinum Card with another victim’s name on it and a U.S. Passport with Perez’s photo and victim’s name.

Perez admitted to police that he used a fraudulent I.D. to purchase a cell phone at the Johnstown Best Buy and was in attempting to do so again at the State College Best Buy.

Perez awaits his preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 15.